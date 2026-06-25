Services set for Saturday for Ruth Foote

Lafayette, LA - Funeral services for Ruth Foote are scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2026, for 12:00 A.M. at Kinchen Funeral Home Chapel -- 1011 N Saint Antoine Street. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ruth Anita Foote Memorial Scholarship, which supports students pursuing degrees in Journalism, History, or English. Established in honor of Ruth Anita Foote, an award-winning journalist and historian who championed Louisiana Creole history and culture, the scholarship provides financial assistance to deserving students as they pursue their academic goals and prepare to make meaningful contributions to their communities and professions.

Here's her obituary:

Ruth Anita Foote was born on May 7, 1959, in Augsburg, Germany, to the union of Sergeant First Class Joel Leon Foote, Sr., and Gloria S. Foote. As one of five artistic children in an Army family, Ruth had many talents, such as writing and drawing. A typewriter she received as a gift during her childhood helped start her on the road to her love of journalism.

Ruth attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL Lafayette), formerly known as the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL), and received her Bachelor's degree in Journalism and English. She went on to receive her Master's at UL in History.Ruth successfully turned her thesis into a book titled "Just As Brutal But Without All The Fanfare: African-American Students, Racism and Defiance During The Desegregation of Southwestern Louisiana Institute 1954-1964."

Ruth also wrote the book "For Shakespeare's Stepchildren: 10 Essential Writing Tips and Techniques / Secrets of Successful Writers."

Ruth's early career included working as a reporter for The Daily World (Opelousas, LA), and for a short period, she worked at Southern Consumer Times (Lafayette, LA) as the editor and at The Sarasota Herald Tribune (Sarasota, FL) as a reporter. Additionally, she freelanced for The Advocate (Baton Rouge, LA), The Current (Lafayette, LA), and (formerly) the Times of Acadiana (Lafayette, LA).

However, Ruth had always wanted to have her own newspaper, and in the 1990s, she and a business partner started "Creole Magazine." The award-winning magazine was very popular and helped bring the Creole culture to the forefront. Subscribers included readers from Louisiana to readers across the United States, Haiti, and several European countries. More recently, Ruth's love of the Creole culture inspired her to start her own business—Zydeco Creole Designs—on Amazon. Always ahead of the curve, Ruth also helped found the Juneteenth Folklife Celebration (Opelousas, LA). It was one of the earliest Juneteenth Celebrations in Louisiana. Ruth also used her writing skills for many years as a grants writer for S.M.I.L.E. Community Action Agency, where she enjoyed both writing grants and helping others.

In addition to writing grants, Ruth enjoyed working as an election commissioner during elections. Ruth was a member of numerous boards and organizations such as Creole Culture, Move the Mindset, and WOW (Women of Wisdom Acadiana), to list a few. She was also a guest speaker at many events. Most important to Ruth was her membership in a prayer group.

Moreover, Ruth was always there to lend a helping hand. She helped countless people with grants, obituaries, documentaries, proofreading, and book writing; her advice was golden. Ruth's impressive talent also made her the recipient of many journalism awards, including awards from the Associated Press, Louisiana Press Association, Louisiana Press Women, and the National Federation of Press Women. She additionally received photojournalism awards for news photos she took.

Ruth was an exceptional student and received a Certificate of Academic Excellence from the Black Faculty and Staff Association at UL. She also received recognition as an Award-Winning Journalist and Historian at the African-American Heritage Foundation's Award Gala. Ruth—and her talent—will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Her memory lives on in her many accomplishments and in The Ruth Anita Foote Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Ruth was preceded in her passing by both her parents, Joel Leon Foote, Sr., and Gloria S. Foote; her brother Joel Leon Foote, Jr.; her sister Mabel "Eddie" Foote Novitski; and her brother-in-law John "Jack" Novitski.

Ruth leaves to cherish her memory her partner of nearly 20 years, Pedro "Pierto" Mejia; her sister Jerry Brown-Bennett; her brother Henderson "Hendy" Garland Foote; her sister Laura Hairston Foote; her bonus sister Brenda "Val" Boyd; and four Godchildren: Joshua Boyd, Lana Nichole Foote (her niece), Charlotte Williams, and Charleane Williams. She is also survived by her nieces Maria Welka, Olivia Olson, Arhea Martin, Jeanette (Oliver) Swann, Jeralynn (Adam) Blueford, and Jeurita Brown; her nephews Garrett Scott, Richard "Ricky" Mikell, and Reginald "Inky" Brown, and a host of additional relatives and friends.

Ruth also leaves behind to lovingly remember her, her bonus family: Fredy (Fatima) Mejia, Ingrid Mejia, Novlia Mejia, and Wilimer (Wendy) Mejia. Ruth was affectionately considered the grandmother of their children.

Ruth's impact on the community she loved lives on. She will forever remain in our hearts.