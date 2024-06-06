Services set for Richard Zuschlag, founder of Acadian Ambulance

Acadian Chairman & CEO Richard Emery Zuschlag, 76, passed away at 6:03 a.m. on June 5, 2024, from cancer-related complications.

The visitation and service will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., and Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. until the service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Richard’s honor be made to Coeurs D’Acadian at https://coeurs.org/give [u30604115.ct.sendgrid.net].

Here's our obituary story from yesterday:

Richard Zuschlag, founder of Acadian Ambulance, Acadiana business leader and philanthropist, has died.

Zuschlag, 76, died after an extended illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

UPDATE: Former Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement:

"Our family is heartbroken to hear the news of this extraordinary loss for Louisiana. For more than 5 decades, Richard Zuschlag has played a pivotal role in shaping healthcare across Louisiana. Acadian Ambulance has grown into one of Louisiana’s most successful businesses. Under Richard's guidance, Acadian has brought access to life-saving healthcare to some of the most rural, underserved areas of our state. "He wasn't just a great Louisianan, he was a great man. Most people across Louisiana know Richard the businessman, but Donna and I, along with our entire family, know Richard as a loyal friend and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Through his philanthropic work, Richard devoted his life to making Louisiana a better place. I’ll cherish the many memories my family and I have made with Richard, and I know his legacy will live on for generations to come. Our entire family is praying for his wife, Elaine, his children, Blair, Beth and Blaise, and their entire family. We hope they find comfort in knowing that Richard touched the lives of so many people in our state."

Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet announced that LCG will honor Zuschlag by lowering flags.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Richard Zuschlag, a prominent and beloved member of our community. As the founder of Acadian Ambulance Service, his vision and dedication transformed emergency medical services in Lafayette and beyond. His contributions have saved countless lives, and his legacy will forever be remembered.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who were touched by his remarkable life. Lafayette has lost a true pioneer and a compassionate leader.

“Richard lived a life full of passion for his family, his company and his community. He brought a great love to all of us touched by his life,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “As Mayor President, I am grateful for his support and guidance. I am also grateful for the decades of friendship and love he shared with my family. His legacy is built into the foundation of our community and how we care for each other.”

To honor Richard, city flags will be flown at half-staff at all Lafayette Consolidated Government buildings.

From the Lafayette City and Parish Councils:

Council Members and staff of the Lafayette Parish Council and the Lafayette City Council extend their warmest and deepest condolences to Mrs. Elaine D. Zuschlag, the Zuschlag family, and Acadian Companies on today’s sorrowful loss of Richard E. Zuschlag. Mr. Zuschlag fondly leaves a legacy of entrepreneurial, industrial, economic, and philanthropic contributions to the City and Parish of Lafayette, having designed the blueprint and built the cornerstone for numerous sectors of civic prosperity throughout our community.

Here's a statement from Stephanie Manson, Our Lady of Lourdes Health President:

"Mr. Zuschlag was a life-long friend and partner to our team at Our Lady of Lourdes and the entire Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Healthcare System. His commitment to his community, access to high-quality healthcare and his faith will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with Mr. Zuschlag’s family, friends and the entire Acadian Ambulance family during this difficult time."

From Dr. Joseph Savoie and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette family:

So many owe so much to Richard Zuschlag. In the over 50 years since Richard and his two partners created Acadian Ambulance, he dedicated his life to serving our community and to providing professionalized emergency care to all in Acadiana. This dedication continues to save lives every day. Richard was also a great friend and supporter of our university family and our thoughts and prayers are with Elaine, his children and family. Richard Zuschlag was a good man.

Here's a statement from the Lafayette Fire Department:

The Lafayette Fire Department was saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. Richard Zuschlag. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Fire Chief Robert Benoit states, “Richard Zuschlag was a leader and mentor to the fire service. He was instrumental in assisting the Lafayette Fire Department with the implementation of our Emergency Medical Responder program to improve medical service to the citizens of Lafayette”. Mr. Zuschlag advocated for enhancing the chain of survival by providing us with a medical director, training our firefighters, and continued support to deliver quick response to medical emergencies.

His presence will be deeply missed. However, his impact will be forever present.

In honor of his leadership and dedication to public safety and the community, the Lafayette Fire Department will lower our flags to half-mast at all fire stations.

From LSU:

The LSU community is mourning the loss of our dear friend, Richard Emery Zuschlag, who was a member of the Board of Supervisors since 2020 and chair of the Board’s Finance and External Affairs committees, as well as a former Tiger Athletic Foundation Board of Directors member. His service to the Board of Supervisors, especially his leadership on critically important committees responsible for finances and external affairs, yielded an enduring influence on our university. Through his generosity, many students have received scholarships allowing them the opportunity to receive a degree from LSU. His legacy will live on in the tremendous positive impact he made on Louisiana, LSU, and all who knew him. We are grateful for his service to the university, the state, and his local community in Lafayette, and our hearts and prayers are with his wife, Elaine, his three children and nine grandchildren, and his extended family and friends. He will be forever missed by the LSU family.

Here's a statement from Randall Mann of Acadian Ambulance:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the passing of our friend, mentor, and leader Richard Emery Zuschlag. Richard fought the hard fight that so many with cancer and its complications have endured. While we mourn our extraordinary loss, we are comforted in knowing that he is no longer suffering. He is now in the loving arms of his Lord, in whom he had unwavering faith.

Richard was a much loved and admired agent of change, not only in the state of Louisiana but across the nation. The lives he affected through his vision, generosity, inspiration, and leadership are countless. Whether a friend, employee, peer or patient, all of our lives were changed due to his undeniable determination to make a difference.

His legacy endures through his beautiful family, every life saved, every patient helped, and every battle he waged to ensure that all people had access to high-quality medical care. He never backed down when fighting for the things he loved most: his family, his employees, and the communities he served.

His legacy also lives on in the company he tirelessly worked 53 years to grow and nurture. Acadian Companies is not just a successful organization but also serves as an example of how servant leadership, high integrity, and unwavering determination create success, not for one but for all.

We will forever be changed, forever be grateful, and forever be better because of who Richard was and the lessons and legacy he has left us. He treated everyone with respect and was constantly striving to bring people together for the greater good. It is up to all of us to honor this legacy by living and leading by his example and his faith. Because of Richard, Acadian is stronger than ever, and in his honor, we will carry on his life’s work.

Special thanks go out to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Dr. Charles Burnell, Dr. Jason Breaux, Paul Hamilton, and the many friends and healthcare providers who attended to him.

Please continue to pray for Richard, his family, friends and all those whose lives have been forever changed by this loss.

Information regarding services will be provided when available. We humbly ask you to please respect the privacy of the family while arrangements are being made.

From the Lafayette Parish School System:

Richard Zuschlag was a dedicated advocate for education and a cherished community member. He brought passion, dedication, and innovation throughout our collaboration, significantly enriching our educational community. Notably, Mr. Richard Zuschlag and Acadian Ambulance supported several key initiatives and projects, including the expansion and partnership of health academies programming, offering $1,000 sign-on bonuses and direct employment access to graduates, and serving as a crisis management partner with emergency response readiness. "The loss of Richard Zuschlag deeply saddens us. He was a remarkable individual whose contributions and partnership were invaluable," said Superintendent Francis Touchet Jr. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

The Lafayette Parish School Board extends its heartfelt condolences to Richard Zuschlag's family, friends, and all touched by his life and work. “The impact Mr Zuschlag has made in our community was huge. He is greatly appreciated and will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Richard and his family.” adds Board President, Brit Latiolais."

Zuschlag was the chairman and chief executive officer of Acadian Ambulance, a company he co-founded in 1971. He also was instrumental in developing Lafayette's 911 system.

According to the company website, Zuschlag has received numerous honors and distinctions over the years, including James O. Page/JEMS Leadership Award in 2019, Pinnacle EMS’ Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, the 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the Healthcare and Healthcare Services category for the Gulf Coast Region and Inc. magazine’s 2005 Entrepreneur of the Year, Honorable Mention, for his efforts in coordinating Hurricane Katrina rescue efforts.

He was also inducted into the Louisiana Political Hall of Fame, named a “Louisiana Legend” by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, honored by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Alumni Association at its 2019 Spring Gala and received the Jewell P. Lowe Humanitarian Award from 232-HELP.

Zuschalg has headed fundraising efforts for many organizations including the Boy Scouts, United Way, schools, universities and churches. He was named king of the 2005 Washington, D.C., Mardi Gras and has received several community and civic awards, including the Lafayette Civic Cup, Boy Scouts Distinguished Citizen, Golden Mike, Marketer of the Year and Louisiana Businessman of the Year. He's a graduate of the Capitol Institute of Technology and a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors.

According to LSU's website, Zuschlag served on the Bush-Clinton Coastal Recovery Fund committee and was instrumental in developing the Lafayette parish 911 system. He was able to negotiate with the phone company the first enhanced 911 system in the state which gave the operator both the address and the phone number for persons calling for an emergency.

He has served as Chairman of the Lafayette Parish Communication District, was a member of the New Orleans Business Council, Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Louisiana Hospital Association, Acadiana Safety Association, Louisiana Association of Broadcasters, 232-HELP, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Association, Council for a Better Louisiana, New Cardiovascular Horizons Foundation board, the University of Louisiana Lafayette Foundation board of trustees and the Tiger Athletic Foundation board of directors.

He is a member of the American Ambulance Association, Brees Quarterback Club, Lafayette Civic Cup, the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, One Acadiana CEO Advisory Council, the Entergy Louisiana Advisory board and the ACE Scholarships board of managers.

The website mentions his fundraising efforts for the Boy Scouts, United Way, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, St. Thomas More Catholic High School, Ascension Day School, St. Pius Church, Opus Christi Magnum, The National World War II Museum, Wounded Warrior Project and Holy Family Catholic School.

Zuschlag is survived by his wife, Elaine and their three children, Richard Blair Zuschlag, Erin Elizabeth LeBlanc, and Joseph Blaise Zuschlag and nine grandchildren, Annie Elizabeth LeBlanc, Andrew Ross LeBlanc, Audrey Blake LeBlanc, Rex Emery Zuschlag, Joseph Reader Zuschlag, Adley Claire Zuschlag, Mason Brooks, Charlotte Cecile Zuschlag and Millie Beth Zuschlag.

Here's an interview with Zuschlag from September 2012, when Gus Weill featured him on the "Louisiana Legends" series of Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

In the interview, Zuchslag discusses: the shock of moving from Pennsylvania to Lafayette in the summer of 1970; starting Acadian Ambulance with two ambulances and eight Vietnam medics; the membership model; working in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita in 2005; working at the Oakdale prison riot in 1987; his support for sporting events; his lack of interest in pursuing a career in politics; his plan to slow down and delegate in the future; his advice to people starting a business; and why he employs veterans.