Services set for Pete Nicolosi

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 21, 2025 at 2:00 PM in The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, for Peter Francis “Pete” Nicolosi, Sr., age 87, who passed away on Monday, April 14, 2025 at his residence in Lafayette with his family at his bedside.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Monday from 9:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be recited by Brady LeBlanc on Monday at 10:30 AM in Martin & Castille's Downtown location.

Entombment will be held in St. John Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum in Lafayette.

Reverend Monsignor Keith J. DeRouen, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in Opelousas, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will officiate the services. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF and Rev. John “Buddy” Breaux will Concelebrate the Mass. Giftbearers will be his granddaughters: Elizabeth, Victoria, Maggie, Kate & Josie. Readers will be his Goddaughters: Leah Sims Baudin and Carrie Alexander Dugas.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 45 years, Maxine Bernard Nicolosi; his children, Kimberly Nicolosi Dupre and husband Shawn, Michael B. Patin, Sr., Mark R. Patin and wife JoLynn, Laura Nicolosi White and husband Gregory, Peter Francis “Beau” Nicolosi, Jr. and wife Abby; his grandchildren, Maggie D. Vincent and husband Ryan, Elizabeth Dupre, Victoria Dupre, Michael B. Patin, Jr., Katherine L. Patin, Mac Patin, Reed Patin, Josie Patin, Tucker White, Peter Nicolosi III, Ace Allen Nicolosi, and Teddy Nicolosi; and two great- grandchildren, Jake and Grant Vincent; and his siblings, Louis Michael Nicolosi (Charlotte), Joseph Paul Nicolosi (Joan), and Donna Marie Nicolosi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Paul Nicolosi and Laura Gauthier Nicolosi; and his in-laws, Mac Bernard and Ola Mae Reed Bernard.

Pete was born in Carville, LA and graduated from Dutchtown High School in 1955. He attended LSU for one semester before joining the Air Force spending most of his time in Tripoli, North Africa. When returning to the US, Pete attended USL graduating in 1964.

A self-made man; while a bulldog playing football at SLI (soon to be USL) and a fulltime student, he sold clothes at the Fair Department Store and delivered fried chicken at night, driving the CHICKEN DELIGHT CAR all around Lafayette, and he also sold water softeners when he had half a minute to spare.

In 1965, Pete Nicolosi and Associates was born. His insurance agency specialized in Life, Accident and Health Insurance and represented major companies like Lincoln Liberty Life, Alexander Hamilton and Mutual of New York. At one time having 16 agents in his firm, Pete was an exceptional salesman closing most any deal he put together. Because of his unique sales ability, he won top honors each year with the national companies he represented. Mutual of New York honored him with the Annual Club of Excellence, Top Fifty Club and President’s Council awards. He was Alexander Hamilton’s Agent of the Year in 1982 and a $5 Million Producer Award winner for 24 years running. In 2008, his son, Beau, bought the agency.

The oil industry called and Pete answered with the purchase of Concentric Pipe Co. and then International Oilfield Services. Through his untiring leadership, these companies became quite successful in a very competitive environment. During this time, the planes that Pete owned and his pilots flew countless children and their families to and from St. Jude Hospital at his expense.

Civically active in USL (now ULL) endeavors, Pete was a member of the Red Coats Club. He was the President of the Century Club and presented a Marketing Majors Award each year for many years to a graduating senior. Because of his love for athletics, attending every basketball and football game he possibly could, he was known as a generous benefactor for the University. When the Basketball Top 28 was brought to Lafayette, Pete became a member of the Blue Coats, sponsoring teams each year.

Because he grew up in such close proximity to Baton Rouge, he was also a longstanding supporter of LSU athletics. He loved attending games and tailgating at Tiger Stadium. He was often one of the first cars in “A LOT” and always the last car to leave.

Pete sponsored a men’s softball team for 10 years. During those years Pete lived and breathed softball, traveling the country in his motor home with his team, winning eight state championships and qualifying for multiple regional and world tournaments. No matter where he and his team found themselves, faith prevailed, as they attended Mass as a team on Sunday. His dedication to these men earned him an induction into the USSSA Hall of Fame in 2019, an honor he was very proud of. Years later he brought the semi pro baseball team, THE ROUGHNECKS, to Lafayette.

His love for Mardi Gras was strong until the very end. A member of many Krewes including the Krewe of Gabriel, Order of Troubadour’s and the Krewe of Rio, he was a Duke in Krewe of Gabriel when his two daughters were presented as maids and Sir Kenneth in Townhouse as well as King Dom Pedro I, in the Krewe of Rio. Every parade he wasn’t riding in, he was the man right in front, with the enormous smile, catching bead after bead and sharing with everyone around him.

Community involvement included membership in the Lafayette Chamber of Commerce, Sertoma International and a Board member and Past President of the Boys Club of Lafayette. Pete loved Lafayette and was always there for any fundraiser or sponsorship he was ever contacted about. If anything, he was generous to a fault.

But what Pete did best was LOVE and that he did! His love for Max and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was evident to anyone who was ever in his midst. He kissed and hugged often and with true feeling. He extended that generous show of LOVE to his siblings and their families, Max’s siblings and their families as well as his children’s friends and HIS large group of friends. He made you want to hug more, kiss more and love more. He had a knack for making everyone feel special. Whether at ball games, school functions, family gatherings, weekends and Easter holidays at Bundick Lake or his favorite times at the beach in Destin, he made sure everyone was well fed and had as much fun as he did.

Pete was truly LARGER THAN LIFE and so many people knew it. He will be missed beyond measure by everyone who ever came into contact with him. But mostly by us, his family, who knew HE HUNG THE MOON.

Pallbearers will be: Michael Patin, Jr., Mac Patin, Reed Patin, Peter Nicolosi III, Shawn Dupre, Gregory White, and his Godsons, Tad Nicolosi and David Sims.

Honorary Pallbearers will be John Sims, Dr. Mike Alexander, Tony Angelle, Paul Duhon, Tony Mannina, Milton Stevens, John Soileau, Miles Matt, Kevin McKay and George Favaloro.

His family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Alexander (his brother-in-law), Dr. Patrick Welch, Hospice of Acadiana, Senior Helpers and all who made the last few weeks a little more comfortable for Pete.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com