Services set for Kevin Faulk's daughter

Funeral services are set for Saturday for Tanasha T. Faulk, the daughter of Carencro football star Kevin Faulk.

She's the third child Faulk has lost; her sister Kevione Tronsha Faulk, 19, died in 2021 and her brother, Kevin Faulk, Jr. died in infancy.

The servies will be held Saturday, December 13, 2025 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 410 N. Michaud St. Carencro, LA 70520. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services.

Musical selections will be provided by Jimmy Joubert.

Kevin Faulk, a Carencro native, is a three-time Super Bowl champion, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for his play at LSU and a former running back coach for LSU.

Here's the information from Tanasha's obituary:

Tanasha Faulk was born on January 23, 1995 to the union of Kevin Troy Faulk and Latisha Clark Faulk. She was a native and lifelong resident of Carencro having been a parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. A 2014 graduate of Carencro High School, Tanasha was known for her vibrant spirit, her deep devotion to those she loved, and the joy she brought to everyone around her.

Family was the center of Tanasha’s world, especially her three daughters, who were the greatest blessings of her life. Being their mother brought her so much joy and she was immensely proud watching them grow and learn. Tanasha also found joy in holidays, birthdays, family gatherings, and especially Mardi Gras. She loved to cook and was happiest when preparing meals that brought people together. Her generosity, laughter, and loving nature created a sense of home wherever she went.

Tanasha will be remembered for her kindness, her unwavering love for her family, and the light she brought to all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her beautiful girls and family.

Survivors include her daughters, Ava Shelvin, Jornell Zenon, and Jaida Louis; her companion of five years, Isaac Louis; her parents, Kevin Troy Faulk and Latisha Clark Faulk; one sister, Tionne Lewis; two brothers, Tavion Faulk and Kevin Faulk, III; three nephews, Zaylen Gradney, Ezekiel Faulk, and PJ; her grandmother, Gloria Clark and her husband, Peter Francis; three aunts, Taniqua Faulk, Nicole Clark, and Geraldlyn Hudson; and six uncles, Dale Faulk of Houston, TX, Shannon Comeaux of Carencro, Edward Hill of Lafayette, Michael Provost of California, Keith Provost of Houston, TX, and Jermain Clark of Lafayette.

She is welcomed into Heaven by her sister, Kevione Tronsha Faulk and infant brother, Kevin Faulk, Jr.; her paternal grandparents, Gerald Faulk, Sr., and Mary Vivian Hebert Faulk; her maternal grandfather, Harold Sam; her great grandparents, Ruby, and Albert Journet; three aunts, Lisa Journet, Christine Brooks, and Hazel Brooks; and one cousin, Trevion Faulk.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church (410 N. Michaud St. Carencro, LA 70520) from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.