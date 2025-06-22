Services set for Fr. Anthony Anala, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary

Lafayette – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Fr. Anthony “Tony” Anala, SVD, 48, who died Friday, June 20, 2025, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 1:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Visitation will resume Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at St. Augustine Chapel in Bay St. Louis, MS at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Chapel in Bay St. Louis, MS.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of our beloved pastor, Fr. Anthony "Tony" Anala, SVD, on Friday, June 20, 2025. Fr. Tony was a faithful shepherd who served our parish for two years with love, humility, and devotion. His loss leaves a profound void in our hearts and in our community," a post on his church's Facebook page states. "Please keep Fr. Tony’s family and our church family in your prayers during this difficult time.

"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him."