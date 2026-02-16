Services set for Father Gary

Services are set for Father Gary Schexnayder, who died last week.

Here's his obituary:

Reverend John Gary Schexnayder, 83, retired priest of the Diocese of Lafayette, died on February 12, 2026 at Calcutta house after 56 years of generous priestly service.

News of Father Gary’s death has been greeted with sadness by people throughout the diocese. His gentle devotion to the people entrusted to his care was fostered by his deep love for Jesus, whom he honored as “The Master.” Father Gary put a great emphasis on being available to people and demonstrating the joy of being led by the Good Shepherd. This joy is represented in the familiar Happy Face symbol long associated with Father Gary’s ministry.

The Most Reverend J. Douglas Deshotel, Bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, will be the principal celebrant at the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM.

Visitation will be held at Saint Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette on Thursday, February 19, 2026 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Vigil Service (including a Rosary) at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 20, 2026 from 7:00 AM until the time of the funeral Mass.

Father Gary was born on July 28, 1942 in Arnaudville, Louisiana. He attended Little Flower Elementary School, then Immaculata Seminary in Lafayette followed by Theological College Seminary of the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. Father Gary was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Lafayette by Bishop Warren Boudreaux on June 7, 1969 at his home parish of Saint Francis Regis in Arnaudville. Over the years, he served in numerous church parishes throughout Acadiana, including Saint Peter in New Iberia; Saints Peter and Paul in Scott; Saint Landry in Opelousas; Saint Edmond in Lafayette; Saint Michael in Crowley; and Saint Elizabeth Seton in Lafayette. In addition to his parochial responsibilities, Father Gary was also entrusted with numerous diocesan tasks: directing and teaching for the Permanent Diaconate program, leading social apostolates, ministry at Catholic schools, and chaplaincy to the Catholic Community on Scouting.

Father Gary is survived by two brothers, Ivy “Ty” Schexnayder (Rachael) and Dale Schexnayder (Melissa), Judy Moss Schexnayder (Earl) as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Yves Schexnayder and Florence Guidry Schexnayder, his brothers Stephen “Hot” and Earl Schexnayder, and his sister Gloria S. Richard, his brother-in-law Lawrence Richard and nephew and godson Roddy Richard.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Lance Landry, Barry Schexnailder, Marc Schexnailder, Max Schexnailder, Eric Schexnailder , and Brennan Roddy Vincent. Honorary pallbearers are Jude Schexnayder and James F. Woodard, MD. Reading during Mass will be by his godsons Gary Delahoussaye and John Woodard. Gift bearers are his nieces Anna and Avery Landry and Elizabeth Woodard Petagna.

Father Gary will be buried at Saint Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville near the church where his vocation was inspired.

In lieu of flowers Father Gary has requested that there be a special collection benefiting Catholic Charities of Acadiana at his funeral Mass.