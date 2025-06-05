Services set for Ceci Neustrom

Services are set for Saturday for Ceci Neustrom, 77, who died May 28.

She was the wife of Mike Neustrom, who served Lafayette Parish as sheriff from 2000 to 2016.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 6 at 2:30 pm at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, with visitation beginning at 1:30 pm. Burial will take place Saturday, June 7 at 10:30 am at the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a local arts or human services nonprofit in honor of Ceci’s memory, as a meaningful tribute to her lifelong commitment to creativity, compassion, and community.

Cecilia Rose “Ceci” O’Keefe Neustrom was a devoted mother and accomplished painter, Ceci was known for her warmth, humility, openness, and gift for making people feel at ease. Whether sharing a story, a meal, or conversation, she endeared herself to countless friends and family with her gentleness, light wit, and grace. She had a laugh that made the world a bit softer.

Ceci was preceded in death by her parents, Jeremiah J. “Jerry” O’Keefe and Rose Annette Saxon “Annette” O’Keefe; her daughter, Alison Neustrom Carner; and siblings Jeremiah J. “Jody” O’Keefe IV, James P. O’Keefe, and John M. O’Keefe.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael Neustrom; her children Kimberly Neustrom, Vanessa Neustrom Tarlton (Joe Tarlton), Benjamin “Ben” Neustrom, Emily Neustrom, and Thomas “Tom” Neustrom; and grandchildren Joseph Kishbaugh, Cecilia “Ceci” Carner, Caroline “Caro” Tarlton, Owen Neustrom, Evelyn "Evie" Neustrom, Michael Gabal Neustrom, Dylan Neustrom, and Nathan Neustrom.

She is also survived by her cherished siblings Maureen Ward (Pat), Kathryn Kaye (John), Virginia O’Keefe, Susan Snyder (Chris), Mary Snell (Bob), Jeffrey O’Keefe (Lynn), Justin O’Keefe (Teresa), Mercedes Huval (David), and Joseph O’Keefe, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Born in New Orleans on November 8, 1947, Ceci was the third of the 13 children of Jeremiah J. “Jerry” and Rose Annette Saxon O’Keefe. Raised in Biloxi, Mississippi, she was educated at Nativity Elementary and Sacred Heart Girls High School. In 1965, Cecilia marched as head majorette in the Sacred Heart All Girl Kiltie Band, leading 130 girls in the inaugural parade for President Lyndon B. Johnson in Washington, DC.

She enrolled at the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL Lafayette) and later recounted with good humor that she arrived there with two items: her suitcase and a Singer sewing machine. An English major, she met her future husband, linebacker Michael Neustrom, on a blind date arranged enthusiastically by the head football coach, Raymond Blanco. She went on to become 1968 USL homecoming queen, and she sewed her own outfit for the occasion.

Married in April 1969, Cecilia and Michael made Lafayette their home, raising a family that over time grew to six children, who were her greatest joy. She nurtured them with unwavering care, mother wit, and an endless supply of delicious meals in a welcoming home. As a daughter and sister in her adult years, she was renowned as a peacemaker in her large extended family of origin. As a mother, grandmother, and aunt, she instilled ethics of unconditional love, the responsibility of public service, and the necessity of creativity in pursuit of a vital life.

Drawing on her master’s degree in education, she was a teacher for several years while her children were young. She subsequently entered the world of oil and gas title research, becoming a Certified Professional Landman (or “Land Ma’am”, as she preferred to call it). Her work took her across Louisiana and beyond, where she skillfully negotiated mineral rights and trained others in the complex trade. She loved researching the genealogy of families, getting to know them in their many walks of life, and “hopefully handing them a check from the oil company!”

Politics ran in her blood. Having energetically helped her father Jerry win mayoral races in Biloxi, Miss., she brought that same zeal to her husband Michael’s successful campaigns for Lafayette Parish Sheriff. From grassroots organizing to creating campaign materials, she helped him win four successive terms and serve honorably from 2000-2016.

Ceci was a Catholic of deep faith. She annually attended silent retreats at Grand Coteau Retreat Center for more than 25 years. The beauty of the landscape there grounded her spirit and lifted her heart closer to God. She later found spiritual inspiration in the words of Christian theological Julian of Norwich, “In God there is no wrath, only endless kindness.” The wisdom of Julian’s words, “All shall be well” were of comfort to her and her family in her final days.

Like hand-woven threads of the quilts she patiently crafted, the creative themes that wove Cecilia’s life together were spirit, story, suffering, and song. Ceci discovered her passion for painting later in life, after Michael gifted her a beginner’s art class. She immersed herself in artistic study, including a rigorous term at the Art Students League in New York City. Over time, she became a widely admired artist known for her impressionist portraits of Acadian descendants and landscapes of south Louisiana. Her commissions included official portraits for local judges and civic leaders.

Among her most celebrated projects was a self-conceived series of costumed portraits depicting modern-day descendants of the original Acadian settlers, for which the mayor-president of Lafayette issued a Proclamation of Recognition. The series was showcased in several solo exhibitions, including a show just months before her death. There, despite her illness, Ceci delivered a moving presentation and unveiled her final work: a portrait of Charlene Richard, lovingly known as “the Little Cajun Saint.” To learn more about her artwork, please visit cecineustrom.com.

She remained active throughout her year-long battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. She painted three portraits (one of which is the official portrait of a sitting judicial officer); was honored with a solo show of her portrait series of modern descendants of the original Acadian settlers; wrote journals for each of her children; hand-pieced a large Irish-green quilt; and, in the last month or so, hand-appliqued and embroidered handfuls of colorful fabric dots to several dozen pillow shams, which the family dubbed “Ceci’s pillow factory”.

Ceci participated in many civic endeavors and associations. During her tenure as a college student, she was president of the local chapter of the AWS (Association of Women Students) and a member of the Angel Flights Air Force ROTC Unit. She was a founding member of Lafayette Irish Society and became an officer of the Lafayette Mental Health Association. Ceci was a member of the Portrait Society of America, Oil Painters of America, America Impressionist Society, and the Lafayette Art Association. She was an official Ambassador of Art for the Acadian Museum in Erath, La.

During her illness, Ceci was surrounded by the love she had so freely given throughout her life. She spent her final days in the tranquility of her sitting room, visiting with family and working on her projects in the sight of her beautiful garden and in the steadfast care of her husband, family, and grandchildren. Her family is deeply grateful that she was able to retain her faculties and buoyant personality until her final days. Friends and family were able to treat her with a “Love Train” of meals, prayers, and visits that included quite a few servings of homemade brownies.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Drs. Robert North and Ashley Aaroe and the staff at M.D. Anderson in Houston, as well as to Dr. Karen Smith, Dr. Michael Cain, and the compassionate team at Hearts of Hospice, especially nurse Karen Guidry. Very special thanks goes to Hospice of Acadiana volunteers for bringing food weekly through the “Food with Love” program.

Ceci’s legacy lives on in the many lives she touched with her love, her laughter, and her luminous spirit. She will be forever remembered.

To see the full obituary, click here.