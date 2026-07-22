Services set for Cajun musician Jay Cormier

OSSUN ~ Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2026 at a 2:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Sts. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Scott for Jay R. Cormier, age 72, who passed away Saturday, July 18, 2026 at Calcutta House in Lafayette.

Interment will be in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Scott. The Rev. Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Reader will be Craig Richard. Giftbearers will be Sonya Kohn and Tricia Sperier.

Jay Cormier was a gifted musician whose passion for Cajun music touched the lives of countless people throughout South Louisiana. Through his talent, dedication, and unmistakable love for performing, he brought generations together on dance floors across Acadiana, creating memories that will be cherished for years to come. His legacy will continue to inspire fellow musicians and Cajun music enthusiasts for generations.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Jay was deeply devoted to serving his community. He proudly served as President of the Scott Jaycees from 1978 to 1979 and, alongside Jimmy Landry, co-founded Scott Founders Day, helping establish a tradition that continues to celebrate the spirit and heritage of the community.

During the 1980s, Jay became one of Acadiana's most recognized Cajun musicians. As a member of beloved bands including Cajun Born, Jay Cormier & Rodney Miller, and the Superpickers, he entertained audiences throughout the region with his infectious energy, exceptional musicianship, and authentic Cajun sound.

His contributions to Cajun music earned him numerous accolades. In 2002, his band received the Cajun French Music Association (CFMA) Le Cajun Award for Best First Recording of the Year. In recognition of his lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting Cajun music, he was honored in 2011 by the Lafayette Chapter of the CFMA during its "Tribute to Cajun Musicians."

Whether on stage, in his community, or among family and friends, Jay lived a life filled with generosity, joy, and an unwavering love for his Cajun heritage. His music was more than entertainment—it was a gift that united people, celebrated tradition, and left an enduring mark on the culture of South Louisiana. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, hearing him perform, and sharing in the rich musical legacy he leaves behind.

Survivors include his wife of forty-six years, Sheila Cormier; one son, Lane Cormier (Louella); two daughters, Tiffany Bearb (Jamey), and Anmarie Cormier; five grandchildren, Cody, Brock, Karlie, Brennon, and Paityn; nine great grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Trosclair (Thomas); and two sisters-in-law, Romania Hebert (Larry), and Phyllis Dupuis (Jeff).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Theresa Cormier; two sisters, Geraldine Miller and Rosa Nell Hollier (Linez); and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Loomis and Mabel Dugas.

A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday.

Pallbearers will be Brock Cormier, Cody Cormier, Shawn Hollier, Robert Richard, Brennon Bearb, and Jamey Bearb. Honorary pallbearers will be Ewell Sonnier, Winfred Sonnier, Larry Hebert, and Jeffrey Dupuis.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. A GoFundMe has been established to help ease funeral expenses and provide support during this difficult time. Those wishing to make a direct contribution may also contact Melancon Funeral Home in Carencro at (337) 896-6366.