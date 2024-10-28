Services set for Bobby Hebert, co-owner of Top's Woodworking

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette for D. J. "Bobby" Hebert, Jr., age 102, who passed away on Friday, October 25, 2024 at his residence in Lafayette.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a recitation of the holy Rosary at 7:00 PM.

Visitation will resume on Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 8:30 AM until the time of the funeral service. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery.

Hebert was a Lafayette native and World War II veteran. After the war, he became a master carpenter and woodwork designer. His talent and vision led him to co-own Top's Woodwork and Supply, Inc., where his handiwork and dedication to quality became well-known across the region.

He was an avid outdoorsman, a devout Catholic and was married to Dorothy Guidry Hebert for 77 years, until she preceded him in death.

He's survived by his four children, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a brother and a sister.

