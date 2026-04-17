Seminar set for employers and HR folks

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is hosting “Labor at Its Best Seminar” on Wednesday, May 13th, designed for employers, HR professionals, and business leaders to stay informed on the latest workplace and labor law updates.

The event is set for 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Petroleum Club in the Oil Center.

Topics will include wage and hour regulatory updates; HR law refresher; apprenticeship programs and workforce programs.

Participants will also receive ASHRM/SHRM credits, and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register: acadianaworkforce.org/upcoming-aws-events/