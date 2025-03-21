Watch Now
Semi-truck crash shuts down University Ave.

Crash involving semi-truck and two vehicles causes diesel fuel spill; police close University Ave between W Simcoe and Cameron Streets.
LAFAYETTE PARISH — A major traffic accident involving a semi-truck caused all lanes of W University Avenue between W Simcoe Street and Cameron Street to close Wednesday night.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened around 8:00 PM in the 2000 block of W University Ave. A semi-truck with a box trailer collided with two other vehicles, leading to a significant diesel fuel spill in the area.

Police report no injuries at this time.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews work to clear the scene and contain the fuel spill. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

