Secretary of State warns business owners about fraud letters

Secretary of State Nancy Landry warns Louisiana business owners about fraudulent letters that were mailed to businesses concerning their annual reports.

The letters appear to be from an entity called Business Filing powered by Firstep and threaten that a business may be administratively dissolved or revoked if they don’t file their annual report through the Firstep platform by a certain date.

These letters are not from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Commercial Division and should be discarded.

Business owners are encouraged to view their annual report renewals and other filings on the geauxBIZ portal at www.geauxBIZ.com .

They can also call the office’s Commercial Division at 225-925-4704 or email commercial@sos.la.gov.

All official correspondence related to business filings will come through the geauxBIZ portal or on Secretary of State letterhead.

Secretary Landry also encourages business owners to subscribe to the agency’s commercial email notification system on the geauxBIZ portal at no cost. The notification system is intended to protect businesses from fraud and generates messages regarding business filings, office closures, and potential fraudulent activity.