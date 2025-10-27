Second Harvest warns of food supply strain as SNAP remains uncertain during shutdown

South Louisiana’s food system is under growing strain as the federal government shutdown stalls funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). State leaders have announced a plan to use $150 million in state funds to continue benefits temporarily, but the proposal still awaits approval and would only cover part of the need.

Second Harvest Food Bank warns that any delay or gap will put added pressure on food pantries already receiving 4.8 million fewer meals’ worth of USDA food this year due to federal supply changes.

“Even with the state’s quick action, this is still a crisis in the making,” said Jon Toups, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “The proposed funding might help some people for a short time, but not everyone who relies on SNAP. Our network is already stretched thin by fewer federal food deliveries and growing need.”

More than 847,000 people in Louisiana rely on SNAP each month. Without full federal funding, many will still need help keeping food on the table, according to Second Harvest.

Second Harvest and its network of more than 500 community partners are working together to stretch limited food supplies, coordinate local distributions, and secure new sources of protein and shelf-stable goods to meet growing need.

“We’re treating this like any other disaster because hunger doesn’t wait,” Toups added. “Charitable organizations can move food quickly, but we can’t replace the scale of federal nutrition programs.”

For every one meal a food bank helps provide, SNAP typically provides nine, showing how closely government and charitable efforts must work together to keep meals coming home.

How You Can Help

Donate: Every dollar helps provide meals for local families.

Volunteer: Help pack food at our warehouses in New Orleans, Lafayette, Houma, and Lake Charles.

Advocate: Share your support for federal nutrition programs that help families keep food on the table.

Visit no-hunger.org to give, volunteer, or learn more.