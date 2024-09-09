Second Harvest plans emergency food distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank will host an emergency food distribution event to help families across Acadiana prepare for the potential storm projected to impact the communities.

This critical distribution will occur on Tuesday, September 10, from 10 am to 12 pm at Second Harvest Food Bank, located at 215 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70501.

"Disasters can strike at any moment, leaving communities reeling and in desperate need of support. Whether it's a hurricane, a pandemic, or a government shutdown, our communities rely on us to ensure their immediate food needs are met," said Natalie Jayroe, CEO and President of Second Harvest Food Bank. "We stand ready to act the moment we’re needed.”

This emergency food distribution is aimed at the local community and at-risk families who may be affected by the upcoming storm. Second Harvest urges those in need to take advantage of this opportunity to secure essential supplies and prepare adequately for any potential impact. The organization remains dedicated to serving as a reliable and steadfast resource for the community during these uncertain times.

“The timing of this event coincides with Hunger Action Day, underscoring our commitment to fighting hunger and supporting our community in times of need,” added Jayroe. “No matter where Francine makes landfall, we are committed to being there for our communities across South Louisiana and will be there long after the disaster has passed.”

For more information about emergency food distribution or how to support Second Harvest Food Bank, please visit www.no-hunger.org.