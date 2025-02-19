Second Harvest partners with the City of Lafayette to provide meals for warming shelter

LAFAYETTE, La. — With freezing temperatures forecasted to sweep across Acadiana, Second Harvest Food Bank is once again partnering with the City of Lafayette to offer hot meals and resources at a local warming shelter. Beginning Wednesday evening, Second Harvest will assist the warming shelter at the George Dupuis Recreation Center, located at 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd in Lafayette.

“This continued effort reflects Second Harvest’s unwavering commitment to providing food access and compassion during extreme weather events,” said Paul Scelfo, Chief Regional Officer at Second Harvest Food Bank. “We are always ready to jump into action when our local communities reach out for help.”

According to the National Weather Service, even short exposure to freezing conditions can lead to severe health risks, including hypothermia and frostbite. With 23 parishes in its service area, Second Harvest has the ability to mobilize its extensive network of partners and facilities to offer timely assistance across the South region.

“We are proud to serve as a vital resource for our neighbors in need year-round and thank our network of partners and volunteers for helping us continue our work as the largest anti-hunger network organization in the state,” Scelfo emphasized.

This marks the third time Second Harvest has stepped up to assist warming shelters in South Louisiana this winter, highlighting the organization’s year-round readiness to respond to emergencies and aid communities during crises.

How You Can Help

Members of the community are encouraged to contribute in the following ways:

