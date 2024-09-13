Second Harvest Food Bank teams up with Rouses for Food Drive Fridays

LAFAYETTE, La. Second Harvest Food Bank and Rouses Market are partnering once more for Food Drive Fridays in support of Hunger Action Month— a month-long nationwide campaign that focuses on raising awareness and encouraging actions that make a difference in communities.

Today, Second Harvest and Rouses on Johnston Street will focus their food drive efforts on collecting donations to support people affected by Hurricane Francine. Second Harvest is calling on the community to donate bottled water, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food items to help those in need.

The recent impact of Hurricane Francine has left many families in dire need of essentials. This food drive aims to gather critical supplies to aid our neighbors during their recovery.

When:

Today, Friday, September 13th

8 AM - 1 PM

Where:

Rouses Market

6136 Johnston Street,

Lafayette, LA 70503

