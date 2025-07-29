Second Harvest Food Bank cuts workforce due to federal cuts

Second Harvest Food Bank is cutting its workforce due to federal cuts. We reached out to the food bank, and their response is below:

Like many food banks nationwide, we’re facing rising costs and a sharp drop in federal support. We expect to lose about $9.4 million in federal funding this year alone. In response, we’ve had to reevaluate how we serve our entire 23-parish service area. As part of this assessment, we reduced our workforce across the entire organization - all facilities - by 14%. This reorganization ensures we can pursue our mission to end food insecurity for the more than 436,000 in South Louisiana in a sustainable way. This includes our expansion efforts with the recent opening of our new distribution centers in Lake Charles and Houma. Second Harvest Food Bank official statement