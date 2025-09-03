Second ethics complaint filed against former Library Board member

An ethics complaint has been filed against Lafayette Public Library board member Robert Judge alleging he continues to raise money to pay his legal fees associated with a lawsuit after the lawsuit was settled and his legal fees were paid by Lafayette Consolidated Government, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Melany Champagne of Lafayette filed the complaint with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, the newspaper reports.

Judge did not return messages Tuesday seeking comment, The Advocate reports.

Another ethics complaint was filed against Judge in June for raising money for his legal defense and for stopping the library board from entering into an executive session to consider settling the federal lawsuit.

