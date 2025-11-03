Second child hit by car on Halloween night

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — On Halloween night, a four-year-old trick-or-treater was hit by a vehicle exiting a neighborhood in Youngsville.

Now we're learning that an eight-year-old child was struck by a vehicle just before trick-or-treating began.

On Halloween night, around 5:30 p.m. - trick-or-treating began at 6 p.m. - Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to a neighborhood off E. Broussard Road, in the unincorporated area of the parish.

A 16-year-old was driving around 25 miles per hour when the younger child entered the road and was hit. The eight-year-old sustained serious injuries, deputies say. Deputies don't think impairment or distraction was a cause of the crash.

Our media partners at The Advocate reported that a family member's social media post indicates the child is being treated in a Baton Rouge hospital. To read that story, click here.

About 90 minutes later, in the midst of trick-or-treating, Youngsville Police were called to Brook Hill Drive, where a vehicle exiting the neighborhood at a slow speed hit a four-year-old child while they were trick-or-treating.

Officers with YPD and Youngsville Fire Department personnel were already in the neighborhood at the time of the incident. Acadian Ambulance arrived shortly after and took the child to a local hospital, where YPD said the child is now in stable condition with moderate injuries.