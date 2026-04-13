Second Chance Resource Fair set

Several local agencies are offering a Second Chance Resource Fair later this month.

United Way of Acadiana, in partnership with the Lafayette District Reentry Coalition (LA-REC), the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety & Corrections: Lafayette Probation & Parole, and Full Gospel Fellowship Ministries will host a Second Chance Tuesday Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus (2435 W. Congress St., Lafayette, LA).

Held in recognition of Second Chance Month, the event is designed to connect individuals and families impacted by the justice system with critical resources that support successful reentry and long-term stability.

The free, public event will bring together service providers offering support in key areas including:

• Employment opportunities

• Housing assistance

• Peer support

• Legal aid

• Tax assistance

• Health and wellness services

• Education and job training

• Financial health resources

• Food access

By centralizing these services in one location, the fair aims to reduce barriers and create clear pathways for individuals working to rebuild their lives, organizers say.

“Second chances are not just about individuals. They’re about stronger families, safer neighborhoods, and a more connected community,” said Marissa Winters, Director of Community Impact at United Way and co-chair of LA-REC. “When we invest in reentry support, we’re investing in the future of Acadiana.”

Organizers say the Second Chance Tuesday Resource Fair reflects a broader community commitment to:

• Supporting reintegration and independence

• Addressing root causes of justice involvement

• Reducing recidivism through access to resources

• Strengthening public safety through successful outcomes

Community members, service providers, and advocates are encouraged to attend and participate.

For more information, contact LA-REC@unitedwayofacadiana.org