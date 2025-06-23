Second Chance job fair is set

Lafayette, LA— Community organizations will host the 2nd Chance Job Fair on Wednesday, July 16. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Heymann Convention Center, 1373 South College Rd. in Lafayette. The event is open to the public and Justice Involved and Formerly Incarcerated Persons.

In addition to meeting with companies that are currently hiring, attendees will learn about resources in Lafayette and the surrounding areas for current and formerly incarcerated persons and their families.

“The companies and resource providers participating in the 2nd Chance Job Fair understand the importance of providing employment opportunities to a broader talent pool in the region,” says Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “Companies that are willing to hire formerly incarcerated persons help make the transition from incarceration into the community smoother, provide greater opportunities for success for the individuals they hire, and provide mutually beneficial economic outcomes for the individuals, the employer, and the community as a whole.”

“We want to provide every opportunity possible to all formerly incarcerated persons to help them succeed long term. Making these resources available and offering the type of assistance this event provides drastically reduces recidivism rates,” says Sheriff Mark Garber.

To view a list of participating companies, visit www.lafayette.org/2ndchance [lafayette.org].

“Searching for a job can be challenging if you do not have the resources to present yourself in the best way. This event will provide attendees access to community and social service resource providers to help maximize employment opportunities,” says Charles Banks, pastor of Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries.

The job fair is presented by Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Department of Corrections-Probation and Parole, and Louisiana Workforce Commission/Acadiana Workforce Solutions.

For more information, job seekers may contact Jessica Hall at 337-315-5220 or Jessica.hall@lafayettesheriff.com, Pastor Charles Banks at 337-344-9345 or revcebanks@hotmail.com, or Acadiana Workforce Solutions at 337-347-9115.