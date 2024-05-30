Second arrest made in Macklyn Street homicide

Lafayette Police have made a second arrest in the slaying that happened earlier this month on Macklyn Street.

A 17-year-old boy has been booked with three counts attempted first-degree murder and one count principal to second-degree murder in the May 21 incident.

The victim in the slaying Stannford D. Mouton, 70, was found by police with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, police booked Leonce Boutte, 27, of Lafayette, on warrants for one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.

