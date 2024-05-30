Watch Now
Second arrest made in Macklyn Street homicide

Courtesy Lafayette Police Department
Posted at 2:03 PM, May 30, 2024
Lafayette Police have made a second arrest in the slaying that happened earlier this month on Macklyn Street.

A 17-year-old boy has been booked with three counts attempted first-degree murder and one count principal to second-degree murder in the May 21 incident.

The victim in the slaying Stannford D. Mouton, 70, was found by police with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, police booked Leonce Boutte, 27, of Lafayette, on warrants for one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

