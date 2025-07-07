Seats in LPSS magnet programs are still available

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) is currently accepting applications for open seats in several of its Magnet Academies for the 2025–2026 school year. These academies provide students with specialized, hands-on learning opportunities in fields such as the arts, healthcare, business, and technology.

With programs designed to nurture individual interests and prepare students for future success, the LPSS Magnet Academies continue to offer innovative educational pathways tailored to a variety of student goals.

Seats are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information or to submit an application, visit apply.lafayettechoice.com [apply.lafayettechoice.com].

A list of available openings by academy is provided below.

Elementary Schools🎨 Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Arts Academy

Kindergarten: 3

1st Grade: 6

2nd Grade: 6

🌎 Live Oak Spanish Immersion Academy

Kindergarten: 10

Middle Schools🧬 Carencro Middle Biomedical Academy

6th Grade: 41

7th Grade: 22

8th Grade: 14

💻 Carencro Middle Informatics Academy

6th Grade: 19

High Schools🖥 Carencro High Academy of Information Technology

9th Grade: 49

10th Grade: 26

11th Grade: 26

12th Grade: 29

🎓 Early College Academy

9th Grade: 7

💼 Acadiana High Business Academy

General Business: 9th Grade: 22 | 10th Grade: 3

Hospitality & Tourism: 9th Grade: 15 | 10th Grade: 17

⚓ Comeaux High Navy JROTC

9th Grade: 97

10th Grade: 26

11th Grade: 27

⚖️ Northside High Legal Academy

9th Grade: 48

10th Grade: 29

🎥 Northside High Broadcasting/Journalism Academy

9th Grade: 28

10th Grade: 23

🔬 David Thibodaux STEM Academy