Scott to host free Independence Day bash with fireworks this Friday evening

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The City of Scott is getting patriotic ahead of the Fourth of July with a free community celebration Friday, June 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. at La Maison de Begnaud. The night ends with a fireworks show at 9 p.m., but the fun starts well before then.

The event features music from DJ Chad Clark, food vendors, pony rides, fun jumps, and a variety of children’s activities. It’s the third year Scott has hosted the event, and organizers say it’s quickly become a favorite local tradition.

KATC

“This is our third year doing it, and we get a good response,” said Rick Martinez, coordinator of La Maison de Begnaud. “It’s a good way to celebrate the Fourth of July.”

While on-site parking is limited, the city is providing a free shuttle service to accommodate guests. Parking will be available nearby at the Mayhem Auction (Lafayette Auction), just a block and a half away. The shuttle will run continuously from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., including return trips after the fireworks.

KATC

“We do have a shuttle bus that’s going to just make rounds, dropping people off and bringing them back to their car,” Martinez explained. “So they can park there at the auction, bring them to the Begnaud House. When they’re ready to go, the bus will be ready and bring them back.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and are welcome to bring their own ice chests. Limited seating will be available on-site, but organizers expect a large turnout and suggest arriving early for the best experience.

KATC

“We do have tables and chairs, but of course, it’s limited. We do pull a big crowd, so we do ask you to bring your lawn chairs,” Martinez added.

The event is free and open to the public, thanks to the support of local sponsors and community partners.

Maison De Beagnaud

Make sure to try out this neat QR Code and interactive piece of art if you go!

KATC

For more information, visit the City of Scott or La Maison de Begnaud’s official pages online.

