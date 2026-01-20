Scott Police Chief announces retirement

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger has announced his retirement.

In a Facebook post, Leger announced that he'll be retiring from the post he's held for more than 20 years at the end of this year, when his current term expires.

"I am very grateful and thankful to the citizens of Scott for allowing me to serve as your chief for 24 years," Leger wrote. "Many opportunities were created in my career but none of what I have accomplished would have been possible without the love and support of my personal family and friends."

According to his post, Leger started his career in law enforcement in 1988 and worked for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for 14 years. He says he's the longest-sitting elected official for Scott.