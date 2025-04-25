Scott officials announce survey efforts

There's a survey crew out doing so measurements along La. 93, and Scott officials want residents to know about markings they'll be seeing on the pavement.

"As part of this survey work, temporary paint markings, such as the one shown in the photo below, may appear along the roadways, particularly near the areas highlighted in red on the provided map," the notice states.

Here's the notice, with the map and a photo of the markings:

"These markings are a part of essential survey operations that support the ongoing maintenance and future improvements of our city's infrastructure," the notice states.