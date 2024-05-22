Scott native serves with versatile U.S. Navy helicopter squadron in Guam

ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam - Lt. Daniel Huval, a native of Scott, Louisiana, is serving in the U.S. Navy with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the island of Guam.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Scott.

“I was in the Royal Rangers in high school which taught me how to be a man,” said Huval. “Coming from Louisiana, me and my family had a great work ethic and I never minded hard work. Working hard and never giving up has helped me stand out here in the Navy.”

Huval joined the Navy five years ago. Today, Huval serves as a pilot.

“I joined the Navy to make a difference and help those who needed it most,” said Huval. “I always wanted to be a part of the military, be a pilot, and fly planes around the world.”

HSC 25 is the Navy's only forward-deployed MH-60S expeditionary squadron and as part of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Pacific, it provides an armed helicopter capability for U.S. 7th and 5th Fleets, as well as detachments to various commands covering a diverse mission set. Flying the MH-60S helicopter, HSC-25 supports permanently assigned detachments to the USS America homeported in Sasebo, Japan, Commander Task Force 76, and Commander Task Force 73. These detachments perform combat logistics, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance for U.S. 7th Fleet.

Based at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, HSC 25 is the Navy's only squadron that maintains a 24-hour search and rescue and medical evacuation alert posture, directly supporting the U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Guam, and Joint Region Marianas. Since 1984, HSC 25 has launched 2,445 missions, resulting in 762 medical evacuations, and rescuing 475 lives from waters and jungles of the island chain.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Huval serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world, and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Huval has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud to say that I have been able to make a difference in my sailors' lives,” said Huval. “Being a pilot, I have been able to save someone's life during a search and rescue mission. There is nothing bigger than helping others in their time of need and saving a life so they can go home to their families.”

Huval can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy means being part of something bigger than myself,” said Huval. “We get up every day and work hard to protect the rights and freedoms of those back home.”

Huval is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mother, Suzanne, for raising me to be the man I am today,” added Huval. “Having family back home makes doing this job that much more meaningful.”