Scott man dies in shooting; one man booked with murder

Scott Police say one man is dead and another in jail after a Monday night shooting.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Victoria Street to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived around 7:30 p.m., they found Anthony Babino, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, they say.

Following an investigation, they arrested Travean Cobb, 20, and booked him with second-degree murder.

As of Wednesday, Scott Police say the investigation is still ongoing and they're not able to release any additional information on the case.

