Scott house fire temporarily leaves family without a home

SCOTT, La. — A house fire in Scott Saturday afternoon left a family temporarily displaced.

Scott Fire Department responded to the house on South Rice Circle around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, where they found flames coming from the carport area. This is where the fire originated as mechanical work was being done on an ATV. The carport was left with moderate fire damage, but crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread into the main living area of the house. The home only received smoke and heat damage.

Because of the damage left to the home's electrical wiring, all electricity was cut off. The American Red Cross provided the family with temporary housing in a local hotel.

No one was injured in the incident.