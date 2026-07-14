Scott house fire caused by pipe soldering during renovation work

A Monday night fire at a vacant home undergoing renovations was caused by workers soldering copper pipes earlier in the day, according to the Scott Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at around 10:20 p.m. on July 13, 2026, to a reported structure fire on Earline Drive. Upon arrival, crews observed heavy fire conditions in the attic extending into the second story of the residence. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, and the residence was confirmed unoccupied.

The Scott Fire Department says heat from a pipe-soldering process ignited concealed combustible materials during renovation work earlier in the day. Those materials continued to smolder unnoticed for several hours before resulting in the structure fire.

The fire was ruled accidental, with the home sustaining extensive fire damage.

The Scott Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Lafayette, Duson, and Judice fire departments.