Scott home kitchen fire

LAFAYETTE PARISH — According to the Scott Volunteer Police Department, on Monday, June 8, at approximately 5:55 p.m., they responded to a reported residential fire in the 100 block of S. Orthello Court.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the home. Crews entered with a handline in the kitchen area. The fire was quickly brought under control, preventing it from spreading throughout the home.

Additional personnel arrived on scene and helped with ventilation operations to remove smoke from the residence.

The fire was determined to be accidental. Investigators found the fire started when grease was being warmed on the stove, ignited, and extended to nearby kitchen cabinets.

No civilian injuries were reported.

The Scott Fire Department was assisted by the Duson and Carencro Fire Departments.

The Scott Fire Department reminds residents to never leave cooking items unattended and to use caution when heating grease or cooking oils.