Scott firefighters respond to hazmat spill at business

SCOTT, La. — The Scott Fire Department responded to a hazardous materials spill at a business early Saturday morning.

According to Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, on September 21, 2024, at around 5:45 a.m., the fire department was notified of a possible hazardous materials spill at a business located in the 200 block of North Fieldspan Road. Upon arrival, crews observed liquid dripping from a box trailer with a flammable liquid placard. The Lafayette Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Unit was called for assistance.

Officials entered the trailer where they observed two 275-gallon totes containing dimethylformamide, a flammable solvent. A forklift was used to remove items from the trailer so that an assessment could be made of the totes.

A valve on one of the totes was found to be leaking upon further investigation. Hazmat personnel were able to secure the valve and stop the leak. The site was then turned over to a private contractor for cleanup.

The Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit is investigating whether any transportation violations occurred that caused the incident.

No evacuations or road closures were issued, nor were any firefighters or civilians injured as a result of the incident.