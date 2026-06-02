Scott firefighter injured battling early morning house fire

A firefighter sustained minor injuries early Tuesday morning while battling a residential structure fire on S. Fieldspan Road in Scott.

According to the Scott Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire at 3:05 a.m. Crews arrived to find a shed adjacent to the residence fully involved in flames, with fire having extended into the home. Firefighters deployed a handline to contain the fire and prevent further spread. Additional personnel entered the home to confirm all occupants had safely evacuated.

The shed, where the fire is believed to have originated, was declared a total loss. The residence sustained moderate fire and heat damage, with smoke damage affecting other portions of the home, officials say.

The injured firefighter received on-scene medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. No other injuries were reported.

The Duson and Judice fire departments assisted the Scott Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.