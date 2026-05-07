Scott community gathers for National Day of Prayer

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Neighbors in Scott came together Thursday for the National Day of Prayer at the Scott Event Center.

The event marked the 75th National Day of Prayer and the 35th annual observance in Scott. This year’s theme was “Seeking Him in All Generations.”

Mayor Jan-Scott Richard said the occasion gives people a chance to put aside differences and come together as a community.

“So important, especially in this day and age with all the negativity and violence and the rhetoric that’s, you know, so partisan, it’s an opportunity for us to put all that stuff aside and separate our differences and come together as one to pray and to give all our glory to God,” Richard said.

The National Day of Prayer is meant to bring people together in faith while praying for the community and the country.

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