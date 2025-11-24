Scott community food drive collects 1,500 pounds for families in need

SCOTT — The Scott Business Association and a coalition of local organizations gathered an estimated 1,500 pounds of food and essential supplies for area families during the Great Scott Food Drop on Saturday at Memramcook Park.

The event, held in partnership with the City of Scott, Kiwanis Club of Scott, Envision Scott, Scott Boudin Festival, Scott Knights of Columbus, Scott Lions Club and Le Jumelage de Scott, aimed to replenish shelves and assist residents experiencing food insecurity.

Volunteers from each group worked throughout the day to receive, sort and pack donations for distribution.

“This community continues to show what can be accomplished when we come together,” said Caleb Lege, president of the Scott Business Association and the Kiwanis Club of Scott. “Every can, every box, every contribution will make a real difference for a family this season. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported this effort.”

Organizers thanked residents, donors, local businesses, volunteers, and city leadership for helping make this year’s drive a success.

For more information on future initiatives or ways to contribute, contact the Scott Business Association.