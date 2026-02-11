Scott Business Association opens scholarship applications

Scott, Louisiana – The Scott Business Association (SBA) is proud to announce the launch of its 2026 Scholarship Program, designed to support local students as they pursue higher education and career opportunities.

The SBA will award four (4) scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to deserving applicants who demonstrate academic achievement, community involvement, and a commitment to future success.

Scholarship applications and full eligibility details are available for download online at:

www.scottsba.org/scholarship-program [scottsba.org]

The application deadline is April 1, 2026. Students are encouraged to apply early to ensure all materials are submitted on time.

Through initiatives like this scholarship program, the Scott Business Association remains committed to investing in the future of the community by supporting the next generation of leaders, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

For additional information, please visit the website or contact the Scott Business Association directly at 337-591-0417