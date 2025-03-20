Scholarships available for veterans

A new partnership between Unitech Training Academy, Acadiana Veteran Alliance, and The Boot will provide scholarships for Veterans interested in working in the electrical field.

Six full scholarships are now available for Veterans enrolling in the Electrical program at Unitech Training Academy’s Lafayette campus.

“Initiatives like this are important for Acadiana Veterans because they employ the AVA mission of ‘hand up, not hand out,’” said Andrew Ward, AVA Founder and CEO. “The electrical trade is important and vital for our communities, and having Veterans step up and take the lead in these roles makes sense.”

Any Veteran in Louisiana can apply for the scholarship with Veterans from Acadiana strongly encouraged to apply. All applicants must show proof of service with a DD-214 form and must have a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma.

“At Unitech Training Academy, we are committed to providing meaningful career opportunities for those who have served our country. This partnership with the Acadiana Veteran Alliance allows us to give back to our Veterans by equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in a high-demand industry,” said Noah Brandon, Unitech Training Academy President. “The electrical trade is essential to our communities, and we are honored to support Veterans in taking the next step toward a stable and rewarding career.”

Unitech Training Academy launched its Electrical program in February at its Lafayette campus. The program equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the electrical industry.

Students will perform installation tasks, services, and repairs, and will be taught by industry professionals. In addition, they will learn to inspect components such as transformers and circuit breakers and troubleshoot and repair electrical issues.

“We are excited to partner with innovators like AVA and Unitech Training Academy. The Boot’s mission is to retain, return, and recruit military talent in and to Louisiana, and this partnership creates a unique and strong training to career pipeline for our service members,” said Ben Armstrong, The Boot CEO. “We look forward to developing and strengthening more and more pathways for service members to thrive in Louisiana after service to our nation.”

Graduates of this enter the field as electrical trainees, ready to work with licensed contractors, electrical contracting companies, or union-based apprenticeship programs.

Students can complete the program in less than five months. This includes 280 hours of learning/lecture and 120 hours of hands-on learning in a shop setting.

To apply, contact Unitech Training Academy’s Lafayette Campus at (337) 988-6042.