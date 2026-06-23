Schilling searches for Acadiana's 'King of Beer'

LAFAYETTE, La. — For 150 years, Budweiser has been known as the King of Beers. As part of Budweiser's 150th anniversary celebration, Schilling Distributing is inviting the Acadiana community to nominate the most loyal Budweiser drinker they know to be crowned the local King of Beer.

According to a Schilling Distributing spokesperson, every crown has a story. Whether it's the regular at a local bar, the family member who never shows up without a case of Budweiser, or the friend who has chosen Bud for decades, Schilling wants to hear their story.

"Budweiser has been bringing people together for generations, and we know every community has someone who has remained loyal to the King of Beers through it all," said Schilling Distributing President Buddy Schilling. "This campaign is our way of recognizing those die-hard Budweiser fans who have made the brand a part of their traditions and memories."

The winning nominee will be announced on July 4th on Schilling Distributing's Facebook and Instagram and will receive:

Throne full of Budweiser beer

Budweiser crown

Royal koozie scepter

Title of Acadiana's King of Beer

"The responses so far have been incredible," said Schilling. "We've had a great time reading the stories and seeing just how many true Bud legends call Acadiana home. It's clear that Budweiser loyalty runs deep in South Louisiana, and we can't wait to hear even more stories from our community's most devoted drinkers."﻿

Nominate your King of Beer in one of the following ways:

Click this link: Nominate the King of Beer here

Visit Schilling Facebook or Instagram

Scan the QR code below

Schilling Distributing

Nominations are open to anyone 21 years of age or older and may be submitted multiple times. Community members are encouraged to nominate as many deserving candidates as they wish.