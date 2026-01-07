Schedule of free home ownership and financial classes announced

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Community Development & Planning Department announces the release of the 2026 education schedule [lafayettela.gov] for the Jessie Livingston Taylor Center for Housing and Community Services. This vital resource, located at 111 Shirley Picard Drive, continues to support Lafayette residents with essential housing programs and educational opportunities to foster stronger neighborhoods and empower residents.

The Taylor Center has scheduled monthly classes for 2026 that focus on:



Home Ownership Training: Designed for prospective homeowners to navigate the home-buying process confidently.

Financial Literacy Workshops: Covering budgeting, credit management, and strategies for long-term financial stability.

Home Maintenance Workshops: Providing practical knowledge to maintain and improve home safety and efficiency.

The Jessie Livingston Taylor Center offers a variety of services through its Human Services Division. Available programs include:



Housing Demolition Program

Housing Rehabilitation Program

Sewer System Program

First-Time Home Buyer Program

Ramp Program

Housing Counseling Services

“At the Taylor Center, our focus is on empowering residents with the knowledge and support they need to secure safe and affordable housing,” said Human Services Manager Belle Leblanc. “These programs and workshops are designed to help people move forward with confidence and build a stronger future for themselves and our community.”

Community members interested in participating in these workshops can visit lafayettela.gov/taylorcenter [lafayettela.gov] or contact the Taylor Center at 337-291-5450 for more information. Updates and additional resources are also shared on the Taylor Center’s Facebook page [facebook.com].