Scam Alert: Scott Farmer's Market vendor scam

The City of Scott's farmers market is coming back after a hiatus, but unfortunately it has attracted the attention of some scammers.

"It has been brought to our attention that someone is attempting to scam individuals regarding Scott Farmers Market vendor applications and payments," a post on the city's social media states.

Apparently, someone is accepting payments via Cash App, Zelle, Venmo and other online methods.

"Please be aware that the City of Scott only accepts vendor payments in person at City Hall by cash, check or money order," the post states. "We do not accept Cash App, Zelle, Venmo."

Anyone who has questions about their vendor application, or to verify any information about the market, call Camille Landry at 337-233-1130.

On a positive note, the market currently is looking for some specific local vendors for the September market. In particular, they're looking for local honey, homemade pickled vegetables, jams, jellies and preserves and locally grown fresh-cut flowers. For information about that, contact Landry.

The market is set for September 26 from 8 a.m. until noon at 916 Cayret Street. If you want to be a vendor, booth space costs $25. All vendors must be offering local farm goods or homemade goods.