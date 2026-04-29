SBA Lender Match Event set

Business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend the SBA Lender Match Event on Wednesday, May 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise (LITE) Theatre in Lafayette.

Hosted by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC), this no‑cost event focuses on Financing and Capital and is designed to help businesses better understand how to secure commercial funding.

Whether business owners are actively seeking funding or planning for future growth, the SBA Lender Match Event offers a valuable opportunity to learn about lending criteria, financing options, and resources that support business startup and expansion.

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will provide an overview of SBA lending programs, while local lenders and LSBDC Representatives will explain their products and services. In addition to capital access, many lenders also offer mentorship, financial advising, and ongoing business support to help entrepreneurs succeed.

A highlight of the event is the opportunity for one‑on‑one conversations with lenders, allowing participants to discuss their specific funding needs, share business plans, and explore financing solutions tailored to their goals.

“By attending the SBA Lender Match Event, business owners take a proactive step toward financial education and sustainable growth,” said Ryan Devillier, LSBDC Center Director. “This event opens doors, builds critical relationships, and equips entrepreneurs with knowledge to make informed financial decisions.”

The event will take place at the LITE Center in Lafayette, providing a central location for entrepreneurs across Acadiana to connect with funding partners and business development resources.

Registration

Advance registration is encouraged. Register online at:

https://www2.lsbdc.org/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=8460015 [lsbdc.org]

For additional information, please contact the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at 337.482.6312 or lsbdc.ull@lsbdc.org.