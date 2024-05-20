SBA getting ready for a steamy summer

The Scott Business Association will be hosting a fan drive for area seniors on June 15 at the Begnaud House. The event will be held 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. SBA is accepting all sizes and brands to help seniors stay cool this summer in the high temperatures. The group also will accept cash or check donations to purchase fans as well. If you can't make it that day, early donations can be brought to The Begnaud House Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call the SBA at 337-591-0417 for any questions.