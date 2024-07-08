Sandbags available in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. — As rain bands from Hurricane Beryl move through the region Monday and Tuesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reminds residents of the availability of sandbags.

All locations are self-bagging. Residents must bring their shovels and manpower.

According to LCG, sandbag locations remain accessible 24 hours a day, but recommended usage is within daylight hours (between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.).

Sandbag Locations:



North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)

Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

Bags Per Household:

