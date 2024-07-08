Watch Now
Sandbags available in Lafayette Parish

Posted at 12:48 PM, Jul 08, 2024

LAFAYETTE, La. — As rain bands from Hurricane Beryl move through the region Monday and Tuesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reminds residents of the availability of sandbags.

All locations are self-bagging. Residents must bring their shovels and manpower.

According to LCG, sandbag locations remain accessible 24 hours a day, but recommended usage is within daylight hours (between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.).

Sandbag Locations:

  • North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
  • Picard Park, 130 Park Lane

Bags Per Household:

  • Four bags per exterior door.
  • Maximum of 20 sandbags per household permitted.
