Sandbags available in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. — As rain bands from Hurricane Beryl move through the region Monday and Tuesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reminds residents of the availability of sandbags.
All locations are self-bagging. Residents must bring their shovels and manpower.
According to LCG, sandbag locations remain accessible 24 hours a day, but recommended usage is within daylight hours (between 6:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.).
Sandbag Locations:
- North District site at 400 Dugas Road (located off North University Avenue)
- Picard Park, 130 Park Lane
Bags Per Household:
- Four bags per exterior door.
- Maximum of 20 sandbags per household permitted.