Salvation Army seeks donations ahead of anticipated SNAP benefit delays

Lafayette, La - The Salvation Army of Lafayette is asking for urgent donations of food and diapers to help families who may face delays in receiving their November SNAP benefits.

The organization will host a Food & Diaper Giveaway on Monday to distribute the donated items to families in need. Community members can drop off donations through Monday at the Salvation Army's Lafayette location.

"Lafayette shows up for Lafayette," Lt. DuShawn Dupree said. "If you can give, now is the moment—your diapers and canned goods become peace of mind for a parent this week."

The organization is specifically requesting diapers in sizes 3-6 and pull-ups, along with baby wipes. For food donations, they need shelf-stable items including rice, beans, pasta, canned meats, vegetables, fruit, peanut butter and shelf-stable milk.

Infant items are also needed, including unopened formula and baby food that is in date and factory-sealed. Monetary donations are welcome to help purchase high-need items in bulk.

People can drop off donations Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 212 6th Street in Lafayette. Curbside assistance is available for those who need it. For large donation drives or pickups, people can call (337) 235-2407 to coordinate.

The distribution event for families in need will take place Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at the same location. Photo identification is required, and assistance will be available while supplies last.