S. Gravity Sewer Lift Station Project advances with road closures

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), in coordination with Lafayette Utilities System (LUS), is reminding residents and visitors of ongoing and upcoming road closures related to the South Gravity Sewer Lift Station Project [lafayettela.gov], located on West St. Mary Boulevard near the Johnston Street intersection.

This project involves deep underground sewer infrastructure improvements that will strengthen the reliability of Lafayette’s wastewater system and expand capacity for nearly 2,000 units locally, according to LCG. While work continues below ground, temporary lane and road closures are necessary to safely complete construction.

Road closures and expected timing of closures are outlined below. Please note all timelines are weather permitting. For the most up-to-date information, residents are encouraged to reference LCG’s interactive Road Closure Map at lafayettela.gov/roadclosures [lcg.maps.arcgis.com].

W. St. Mary Boulevard – North of Johnston Street

Souvenir Gate to St. Landry Street – currently closed and serving as hold site for large sections of underground pipe; anticipated reopening week of March 2

– currently closed and serving as hold site for large sections of underground pipe; anticipated reopening week of March 2 Lift Station to Johnston Street – closing week of January 26; anticipated reopening week of March 16

– closing week of January 26; anticipated reopening week of March 16 St. Landry Street to Lift Station – closing week of February 2; anticipated reopening week of March 2

South of Johnston Street

Intersection of E St. Mary Boulevard and Girard Park Drive/Taft Street – currently closed, anticipated reopening week of March 16

All roadways in this area are expected to reopen within approximately eight weeks, weather permitting. Construction activity will continue beyond roadway reopening with an estimated project completion by the end of 2026.

Safety During Mardi Gras

During Mardi Gras, some work areas will remain active with secured open excavations, including fencing and protective plates where needs. Contractors will take additional precautions during parade days, including securing work zones and monitoring conditions. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to remain alert and follow all posted signage.