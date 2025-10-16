S. College lane closed due to South Gravity Sewer Lift Station construction

As part of the Lafayette Utilities System (LUS)’s South Gravity Lift Station [lus.org] construction, lane closures will exist on S. College Road, near W. Bayou Parkway and Girard Park Drive, until Friday, November 14, 2025.

The lane closures are necessary for the contractor to conduct large-scale boring operations to install a 24-inch pipe.

Due to the size and complexity of the operation, the contractor will require multiple lanes to remain closed to accommodate drill pipe trailers, trucks hauling drilling mud, and vacuum trucks removing material as the pipe is installed.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution, follow posted signage, and plan ahead for potential delays in the area.

LCG and LUS appreciate the public’s patience as this critical project is completed.