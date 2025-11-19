Roundabout construction underway

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) broke ground today on a new roundabout at the intersection of E Broussard Road and Robley Drive, marking the official start of construction on a long-awaited safety and mobility project.

State Senator Brach Myers, State Representative Troy Hebert, and Lafayette Parish Councilman John Guilbeau joined Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet, project partners, and community members to celebrate the beginning of construction.

The $3.96 million project is being constructed by Glenn Lege Construction, LLC and designed by C.H. Fenstermaker. Work is scheduled to last 180 working days, or approximately 9 to 10 months.

“This intersection tells the story—you can see the traffic around us,” said Boulet. “This roundabout is going to make a big impact by relieving congestion, improving traffic flow, and making the area safer for families, commuters, and nearby neighborhoods.”

The project includes construction of a modern roundabout and several major roadway and infrastructure upgrades, including:

• Removal of existing roadway and base in transition areas

• Construction of new concrete and asphalt roadways with limestone and soil-cement base

• Open-ditch and subsurface drainage improvements

• Milling and overlay of portions of E Broussard Road

• Installation of concrete sidewalks to support pedestrian connectivity

• Waterline relocation and associated utility work

The roundabout is funded through a combination of DOTD State Transfer Payment dollars and Parish Road & Bridge funding.

LCG will share regular construction updates on its social media pages throughout the duration of the project.

Here's a map: