Rotary Club of Lafayette South golf tournament to support Comeaux High

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Rotary Club of Lafayette South is teeing up its 21st Annual Golf Scramble on Monday, October 27, at Oakbourne Country Club for an event blending friendly competition, community spirit, and a mission to uplift Ovey Comeaux High School.

The tournament kicks off at noon, welcoming golfers from across Acadiana for a day of play at one of Lafayette’s premier courses. Funds raised will directly support campus beautification and academic projects at the school for the 2025–2026 school year.

Boustany said the decision to focus this year’s proceeds on Comeaux High stemmed from a desire to strengthen schools that have long served Lafayette families. “Comeaux was on the verge of being closed at one point,” he said. “But its academic numbers are as high, if not higher, than other schools."

Golfers can expect a lively day with food, drinks, contests, and prizes at the exclusive Oakbourne Country Club. The course will host “Closest to the Pin” and “Farthest from the Pin” challenges, long-drive holes, and raffle drawings for participants. Entry fees include $150 for individual players, $600 for team sponsors, and $1,000 for hole sponsors.

“It’s just a fun event,” Boustany added. “You get to play at Oakbourne, enjoy great food and drinks, and help fund something meaningful. We want as many teams as possible out there.”

Registration forms are available through the Rotary Club’s Facebook page or at local businesses such as Golfballs.com, Golf Connection, State Farm (Gene Forche), Travel Machine, and Barriers Air Conditioning. For more information, participants can contact Doc Stepanek at 337-781-3872.

