Road closure set for sewer work

LUS plans to close a section of South Washington Street starting on Monday to do some sewer repairs.

Officials say the 200 and 300 blocks of the road will be closed for about two weeks. The working hours for the project will be 6:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

LUS officials ask motorists who drive in that area to use alternate routes, and to be mindful of workers when they're traveling in that area, to keep everyone safe.

For updates, you can subscribe to the Outage & Events Map at https://www.lus.org/map/ [lus.org].