Road closure: Ranch Road bridge replacement

Ranch Road, approximately 0.45 miles east of S. Fieldspan Road, will be closed to traffic beginning Wednesday, October 22, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

LCG officials say the closure is necessary to replace the bridge at Coulee Ile Des Cannes Lateral 1. Work will involve removing the existing 20-foot timber bridge, installing a triple box culvert, performing associated earthwork and roadway improvements, and constructing a temporary aggregate access roadway on the east side of the coulee.

Detour routes will be provided, and local access will be maintained. Access to businesses and residents on the west side of the closure will be from S. Fieldspan Road, and access on the east side will be from Lagneaux Road to Utopia Road.

Detour routes include: S. Fieldspan Road, Duhon Road and Lagneaux Road.

A release says this public improvement is made possible by the Road and Bridge Maintenance Millage, supporting Lafayette Parish’s ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance local infrastructure.

LCG appreciates the public’s patience as work is completed to improve the safety and reliability of critical infrastructure in Lafayette Parish, officials say.

